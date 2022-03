Confirming the matter, officer-in-charge (OC) of Amtoli police station AKM Mizanur Rahman said Nurjahan and her son were going to their relative’s house around 7:45am and when they reached Chunakhali culvert area a pick-up van hit them, killing both on the spot.

On information, police rushed to the spot and seized the pickup van, the OC added.

However, the driver and his helper managed to flee. Legal action will be taken in this regard, he said.