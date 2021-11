The deceased were identified as Abul Kalam Azad, 45, son of Usman Gani of Munsi Nangla village in Melandah upazila and Md Mintu Miah, 28, son of Shahjahan Ali, a resident of Sontiya village in Jamalpur sadar upazila.

Police said the accident occurred when the auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a truck in Narikely area, leaving two auto rickshaw passengers dead on the spot and two others injured. The injured were sent to Jamalpur general hospital.