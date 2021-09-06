Accident

Two killed in lightning strike in Rangpur

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two persons were killed in a lightning strike while fishing in the Teesta river near Char Chollisshal village at Laksmitari union in Gangachara upazila of the district early Monday, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Matiar Rahman Tangru, 35, and Manu Mian, 36, of nearby Kalirchar village at Gajoghontha union in the same upazila, said Chairman of Laksmitari union Abdullah Al Hadi.

Quoting local people, Abdullah Al Hadi said six people from Kalirchar village went to Char Chollisshal village by boat amid inclement weather for fishing in the river Teesta around 4:30 am Monday.

“Two of them were killed on the spot after a thunderbolt struck them while four others sustained minor injuries,” Hadi said.

Confirming the incident, officer-in-charge of Gangachara Model Police Station Inspector Shushanto Kumar Sarker told BSS that local people rescued the bodies and handed them over to their relatives.

