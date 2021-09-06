Two killed in lightning strike in Rangpur

Quoting local people, Abdullah Al Hadi said six people from Kalirchar village went to Char Chollisshal village by boat amid inclement weather for fishing in the river Teesta around 4:30 am Monday.
“Two of them were killed on the spot after a thunderbolt struck them while four others sustained minor injuries,” Hadi said.
Confirming the incident, officer-in-charge of Gangachara Model Police Station Inspector Shushanto Kumar Sarker told BSS that local people rescued the bodies and handed them over to their relatives.