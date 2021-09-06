Two killed in lightning strike in Rangpur

Two persons were killed in a lightning strike while fishing in the Teesta river near Char Chollisshal village at Laksmitari union in Gangachara upazila of the district early Monday, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Matiar Rahman Tangru, 35, and Manu Mian, 36, of nearby Kalirchar village at Gajoghontha union in the same upazila, said Chairman of Laksmitari union Abdullah Al Hadi.