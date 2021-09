Two people of a family were killed and four others injured in a collision between a private car and a pickup van in Golapganj upazila of Sylhet on Saturday, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Shafiq Uddin, 70, hailed from Beanibazar upazila and his grandson Aryan, 01. Police said the accident occurred at around 11:30 am at Ranaping Fazilpur on Sylhet-Jockyganj highway.