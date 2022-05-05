Accident

Two siblings killed in Kushtia road crash, 5 injured

Prothom Alo English Desk
Road accident
Road accident

Two brothers were killed and five others injured in a collision between a three-wheeler and a pick-up van on the Kushtia-Rajbari road in Shimulia union of Kushtia on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as madrasah student Samirul, 10, and his brother Firoz Mondol, 45.

According to the eye witnesses, the accident occurred when the pick-up van collided with the three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction on Kushtia-Rajbari road in Shimulia around 2.00pm, leaving the siblings dead on spot and five other passengers of the three-wheeler injured.

The injured were rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Khoksa police station Syed Ashiqur Rahman said that the police had seized the pick-up van. However, the driver of the pick-up van fled the scene soon after the accident.

