Two siblings killed in Kushtia road crash, 5 injured

According to the eye witnesses, the accident occurred when the pick-up van collided with the three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction on Kushtia-Rajbari road in Shimulia around 2.00pm, leaving the siblings dead on spot and five other passengers of the three-wheeler injured.

The injured were rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Khoksa police station Syed Ashiqur Rahman said that the police had seized the pick-up van. However, the driver of the pick-up van fled the scene soon after the accident.