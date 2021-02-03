Two workers killed as lift falls off in Bogura

Two workers were killed as a lift fell off in a poultry farm of Tamim Agro Industries of Bagura on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Rashidul Islam, 19, and Narayan Devdas, 25. They are the residents of Sadar and Boda Upazila of Panchagarch respectively.

Alamgir Hossain, in-charge of the poultry farm, said there are poultry farms on each floor of the seven-storey building. Chicken feed was being delivered to the multi-storey farm by escalator.

Two workers named Narayan and Rashidul were moving up to the 6th floor with 6 sacks of food weighing 50 kg by escalator at around 6:15 am on Wednesday.