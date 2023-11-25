Indian engineer, wife killed in Satkhira road accident

An engineer from India and his wife have died as a private car and truck collided head-on in Satkhira.
The accident took place in front of the 33 BGB camp main gate on Satkhira-Khulna road at around 8:00am today.
The deceased engineer Asim Kumar Biswas, 60, and his wife Chobi Biswas, 49, are from Siliguri in West Bengal.
The driver of the private car Md Rafiqul Islam Sajib, 30, was injured in the accident. He is from Khulna Dighalia area.
Uttam Mitra, inspector of Satkhipra’s Katia outpost said Asim Kumar Biswas was an engineer of the under construction Khulna-Mongla rail line.
They would live in Khulna. The couple was going to Bhomra land port in a private car as they planned to go to India today.
The bodies were kept at Satkhira Sadar Hospital, he added.
Saiful Islam, on duty physician at the hospital, said three people were brought to the emergency unit at around 8:30am. Two of them were brought dead while the other is undergoing treatment at the hospital.