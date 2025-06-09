Two killed, four injured in Khulna road accident

They were riding an easy-bike that was reportedly on the wrong side of the road when it was hit by a truck coming from the direction of Bagerhat.

Rafiqul Islam, 56, the easy-bike driver, and Tanzil, 12, one of the passengers, died on the spot.

The other four passengers sustained injuries and were taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the hospital morgue.