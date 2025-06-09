Road crash kills 2 in Chandpur

Two others, including Tapan Choudhury, were taken to Matlab South Upazila Health Complex, where he was also declared dead on arrival by duty doctors.

Two critically injured patients, including child Fahim, were referred to Dhaka for advanced treatment, said Biplob Das, medical officer at Chandpur 250-bed General Hospital.

Saleh Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Matlab South Police Station, said police have seized the bus and CNG, but the bus driver managed to flee.

The bodies of the deceased were kept at Chandpur General Hospital and Matlab South Upazila Health Complex morgues.

"Necessary actions will be taken after investigation," said the OC.