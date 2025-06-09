Road crash kills 2 in Chandpur
Two people were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Chandpur's Matlab Upazila on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The deceased were identified as CNG driver Siddiqur Rahman, 50, of Holdia village in Matlab Uttar Upazila, and Tapan Choudhury, 35, of Fotehpur village in the same upazila.
The accident occurred near Bordia Bridge in the upazila when a Chandpur-bound CNG auto-rickshaw collided with a Dhaka-bound bus of Jainpur Paribahan, leaving seven people including a child injured.
Among them, five, including CNG driver Siddiqur, were taken to Chandpur General Hospital, where Siddiqur was declared dead upon arrival.
Two others, including Tapan Choudhury, were taken to Matlab South Upazila Health Complex, where he was also declared dead on arrival by duty doctors.
Two critically injured patients, including child Fahim, were referred to Dhaka for advanced treatment, said Biplob Das, medical officer at Chandpur 250-bed General Hospital.
Saleh Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Matlab South Police Station, said police have seized the bus and CNG, but the bus driver managed to flee.
The bodies of the deceased were kept at Chandpur General Hospital and Matlab South Upazila Health Complex morgues.
"Necessary actions will be taken after investigation," said the OC.