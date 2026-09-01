How much damage did yesterday’s Padma Bridge crash cause, and what will repairs cost?

The road surface also sustained some minor marks, although the damage was not serious. Repairing the damaged sections could cost between Tk 150,000 and Tk 200,000, he said.

The executive engineer said the passengers and the bridge’s infrastructure had been spared a more serious accident.

At around 1:15 pm on Monday, a passenger bus operated by New Green Line Express was travelling from Magura to Dhaka. As it was descending towards the Mawa end after crossing the Padma Bridge, the driver lost control. The bus then struck the railings on both sides of the bridge with considerable force, damaging sections of the barriers. The front of the bus was also damaged.

CCTV footage of the accident shows the bus reaching the Mawa end at around 1:15 pm. As it descended, the driver attempted to overtake another bus. The vehicle was travelling at excessive speed at the time. It subsequently went out of control, veering first to the right and then to the left.