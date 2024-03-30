50 injured as engine hits stationary train in Lalmonirhat

At least 50 passengers on a stationary train at a Lalmonirhat rail station were injured in a hit by a locomotive engine while it was being changed on Saturday afternoon.

Two of the injured passengers were sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital due to critical condition.

Witnesses said the Dinajpur’s Parbatipur-bound commuter train carrying passengers from Lalmonirhat’s Burimari made a stopover at Lalmonirhat rail station for changing the engine on Saturday afternoon.

Locomotive driver Gour Govinda took the previous engine to the locomotive shed and came back with another engine from there to attach with the train, they said.