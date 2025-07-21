Dhaka aircraft crash: Was leaving after class, suddenly a bang, witness recalls
Kabbo is a class 11 student at Milestone School and College, in Uttara, Dhaka where a Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed on Monday afternoon.
Kabbo was leaving after classes ended around 1:00 pm, when suddenly, there was loud bang.
The student told Prothom Alo a fire caught the spot just after the explosion. The air force training crashed on a two-storied building, which is next to the canteen. This building also accommodated classrooms of second and third grades. Their class ended around 1:00 am, but several students were there during the crash.
Kabbo said many injured were taken to Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital and Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital. The injured will need huge amounts of blood and many blood donors were taken to hospitals by ambulance.
At least 19 people died as a training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, just after 12 minutes of takeoff on Monday afternoon.
At least 50 other people have sustained injuries in the incident.