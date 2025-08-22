Expressway service lane
3 killed as car crashes into motorcycle carrying 4
Three riders of a motorcycle lost their lives as a car crashed into them on the service lane of the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway. Another rider of the bike was injured in this incident.
The accident occurred in front of the Modern Green City housing project in the Nimtala area around 10:45 pm on Thursday.
The deceased are Awlad Hossain, 23, son of Anwar Hossain from the Khilpara area of Rasunia Union in Sirajdikhan Upazila, Habil, 22, son of Hasem, and Kaiyum, 22, son of Mongol Mia from the same area. The injured one is Imon, 20, son of Bachchu Mia from the same village. They all worked as masons and were friends.
According to sources from the police and fire service, the four individuals were working as masons in Shrinagar. After finishing work, last night the four friends were returning to their village home in Sirajdikhan on a motorcycle.
Around 10:45 pm, their motorcycle reached in front of the Modern Green City housing project in the Nimtala area of the expressway's service lane (side road). It was raining at the time.
Seeing a vehicle ahead, the motorcycle rider suddenly hit the brakes. As a result, they lost control and were thrown off the motorcycle. At that time, a car traveling from the opposite direction ran them over.
Aowlad, Habib, and Kaiyum died at the scene while Imon was left seriously injured. Upon receiving the news, members of the fire service arrived at the scene. They rescued Imon and sent him to the Shrinagar Health Complex. After receiving initial treatment, he was then transferred to Dhaka.
An officer from the Srinagar Fire Service Station, Dewan Azad, stated this morning, “As soon as we received the news of the accident, we rushed to the scene. The injured individual were then rescued and handed over to the police at the highway station.”
The members of Sirajdikhan police station went to the scene last night after receiving news of the accident. Quoting a truck driver, an eyewitness, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bakar Siddique told Prothom Alo that it was raining heavily at the time of the accident. There were four people riding one motorcycle.
The motorcycle’s driver hit the brakes upon realising the presence of a vehicle ahead. As a result, one riders sitting behind fell to the left side of the road while the driver and three others fell to the right side of the road. The car ran over those three people on the right side.
Abu Sayeed, the chairman of the Rashunia Union, told Prothom Alo that the four of them used to travel to Srinagar every day for masonry work. They all were from poor families. Their death has cast a shadow of mourning in the village.
Earlier, three more people were killed when a car overturned on the expressway in Shologhar area of Srinagar upazila in Munshiganj early on Thursday morning.