Road accidents kill 418, including 47 students: Road Safety Foundation

RSF prepared the report based on reports published in nine national dailies, seven online news portals, various electronic media, and its own findings.

A total of 131 motorcycle accidents killed 109 people, accounting for 26.08 per cent of the total deaths and 29.57 per cent of all crashes during the period.

Some 92 pedestrians (22 per cent) and 56 drivers and their assistants (13.40 per cent) were among the deceased.

Besides, four waterway accidents left six people dead while 21 railway accidents claimed 18 lives.