Speeding bus breaks through road divider, hits another bus and kills 4

A bus lost control in the Nadda Notun Bazar area of the capital, broke through the road divider, and collided with another bus. Four passengers were killed in the incident. One of them died at the scene, while the others died later at hospital. Another 10 people were injured.

The deceased were identified as Laizu Begum, 38, and her husband Kabir Jomaddar, 47, from Bagerhat; Khushi Begum, 35, also from Bagerhat; and Rabiul Islam, 22, from Mirzaganj in Patuakhali.