Speeding bus breaks through road divider, hits another bus and kills 4
A bus lost control in the Nadda Notun Bazar area of the capital, broke through the road divider, and collided with another bus. Four passengers were killed in the incident. One of them died at the scene, while the others died later at hospital. Another 10 people were injured.
The deceased were identified as Laizu Begum, 38, and her husband Kabir Jomaddar, 47, from Bagerhat; Khushi Begum, 35, also from Bagerhat; and Rabiul Islam, 22, from Mirzaganj in Patuakhali.
The accident occurred around 6 am today, Wednesday. Sub-Inspector (SI) Nesar Uddin of the Bhatara Police Station under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed the information.
SI Nesar Uddin said that an Islam Paribahan bus coming from Patuakhali was traveling at reckless speed. After reaching the Nadda Notun Bazar area, the bus lost control, broke through the road divider, and crashed into an Akash Paribahan bus coming from the opposite direction.
The Akash Paribahan bus was traveling from Uttara to Gulistan in the capital. Four passengers were killed in the accident, while another 10 passengers were injured. The injured were taken to various hospitals for treatment.
Nesar Uddin said that there were five to seven passengers on the Islam Paribahan bus, while the Akash Paribahan bus was carrying several passengers. After the accident, the passengers were quickly rescued and taken to different hospitals. Among them, two died at Kurmitola General Hospital and one died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Another woman died at the scene. The four bodies were later sent to the Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.