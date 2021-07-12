Workers demonstrated a week ago for overtime pay

At least 250 workers would work in the six-storey factory building of Hashem Foods Limited that was engulfed by a devastating fire killing 52 people on Thursday.

The workers did not get their wages for June. Given the current situation the surviving workers are worried as to when will they get their dues.

These correspondents talked to 20 workers and different level officials that most of those workers get a monthly wage of Tk 5000 to Tk 7000. Almost all of them work overtime for extra money. They staged a demonstration and blocked the roads demanding overtime pay of four months on 1 July.

The factory’s officials did not deny this.

Assistant manager (accounts) of Hashem Foods Ltd, Nahid Murad, told Prothom Alo that the arrears were recently paid in the face of demonstrations by the workers.