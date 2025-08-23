Parents and two sons die together on their way home

Omar Ali, 80 and his wife Nurjahan Begum, 65 of Hossainpur village in Barura upazila of Cumilla, had four children, all of whom reside in Dhaka. About six weeks ago, the couple travelled to Dhaka to stay with their children.

While staying there Omar Ali fell on the roof of his elder son’s flat and injured his thigh. For nearly one and a half months, he had been under treatment, alternating between the hospital and his children’s home. When his health showed signs of improvement, he repeatedly expressed his wish to return to his village.

To fulfil their parents’ request, the elder son, Abul Hashem, 50, set off for their ancestral home in his private car, accompanied by his younger brother, Abul Kashem, 45. Unfortunately, they never reached home. All four of them died in a road accident.