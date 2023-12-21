Road crash at Hanif flyover kills one

A motorcyclist lost his life after being hit by a bus in Jatrabari, the capital. The accident occurred around 9:00 am on Thursday.
Sharif Hossain, 38, a resident of Nawabpur in Sutrapur, worked on ride-sharing apps.
Sub-inspector (SI) of Jatrabari police station, Farzana Akhter, stated that Sharif was fatally injured on the spot after colliding with a Desh Travels bus on the Dhaka-Kolkata route. The bus involved in the incident has been seized, and the driver has been taken into custody.
Sharif Hossain's body has been transported to Dhaka Medical College Mortuary, she added.