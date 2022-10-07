4 killed, 15 injured as bus crashes into tree in Gopalganj

Alim was deployed to ensure security during the visit of the president and the prime minister to Gopalganj on Friday, he said.

The accident occurred around 6:00am when the driver of the Mongla-bound bus of Didar Paribahan lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the roadside tree, leaving four people dead on the spot, said the OC.

Monirul Islam, one of the passengers hailing from Khulna, claimed that the accident occurred due to reckless driving.