Five dead, 25 injured in bus-truck collision in Gopalganj
At least five people were killed and 25 injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck on Dhaka-Gopalganj highway in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj early Sunday, said police.
The identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, said Kashiani police station’s Officer-in-Charge Md Jillur Rahman.
He said the accident occurred around 7:30 am when the Dhaka-bound bus from Pirojpur collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction while crossing a lane in Majhigati area on the highway, leaving five dead on the spot and 25 others injured.
The injured were rushed to Upazila Health Complex and the bodies were taken to the police station, the police officer said, adding that the bodies will be sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Details about the accident will be shared later, the OC added.