One killed as bus overturns on Expressway

One died and at least 10 injured as a bus overturned on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman expressway in Madaripur’s Shibchar on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 5:00am at the Bandarkhola area on the expressway.

The deceased Golam Rahman Shikder, 55, is son of Arshed Ali Shikder of Koloskathi area under Bakerganj upazila in Barishal. He used to work at a private organisation in Chattogram.