One killed as bus overturns on Expressway
One died and at least 10 injured as a bus overturned on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman expressway in Madaripur’s Shibchar on Wednesday.
The accident took place around 5:00am at the Bandarkhola area on the expressway.
The deceased Golam Rahman Shikder, 55, is son of Arshed Ali Shikder of Koloskathi area under Bakerganj upazila in Barishal. He used to work at a private organisation in Chattogram.
Shibchar highway police and local sources said a Koakata-bound bus of Unique Paribahan from Chattogram lost control and overturned on the expressway, killing Golam Rahman on the spot.
The police and local people rescued injured persons and took them to Pacchor Royal Hospital and Shibchar Health Complex.
A witness named Haider Ali said the bus was speeding and crashed into a road divider.
Shibchar highway police’s sub-inspector Tomal Sarker said the driver of the bus lost control as the vehicle was speeding.
The injured persons have been receiving treatment at local hospitals. Legal process is underway over the accident, he added.