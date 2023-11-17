Mother, three children killed as wall collapses in Teknaf 

In Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, a tragic incident occurred when the mud wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain, resulting in the death of four family members.
The incident took place in the Panirchhara area of Morichyaghona, Moulvibazar, Hnila Union of the upazila around 3:00 am yesterday.
The four victims were identified as Anwara Begum, 50, the wife of Fakir Mohammad of Panirchhara; her son Shahidul Mostafa, 20; her daughter Nilufa Yasmin, 15; and Sadia Begum, 11. Hnila Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali confirmed this information to Prothom Alo.
According to UP Chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali, local sources reported that due to the impact of a deep low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, continuous drizzling occurred since yesterday morning.
Heavy and moderate rain persisted from 8:00 pm onwards. As a result, the mud wall of a house collapsed in the Panirchhara area of Morichyaghona, leading to the tragic death of the four family members residing at the foot of the hill.
Upon receiving the information, local residents took the initiative to recover the bodies of the deceased from the ground. Authorities, including the police and the local fire service station, have been informed about the incident.
The unfortunate event underscores the impact of adverse weather conditions on vulnerable areas and the need for preventive measures in such situations.