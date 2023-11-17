Mother, three children killed as wall collapses in Teknaf 

In Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, a tragic incident occurred when the mud wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain, resulting in the death of four family members.

The incident took place in the Panirchhara area of Morichyaghona, Moulvibazar, Hnila Union of the upazila around 3:00 am yesterday.

The four victims were identified as Anwara Begum, 50, the wife of Fakir Mohammad of Panirchhara; her son Shahidul Mostafa, 20; her daughter Nilufa Yasmin, 15; and Sadia Begum, 11. Hnila Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali confirmed this information to Prothom Alo.