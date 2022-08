At least three people including a child have been killed in the capital’s Uttara area as a girder of Bangladesh Rapid Transit (BRT) project fell on a private car.

There were six people inside the car and two of them have been rescued.

Uttara Paschim police station officer-n-charge Partha Pratim Brahmachari said, "We think at least three people have been killed inside the car."

Police sources said at least four people are still inside the damaged private car. Attempts are on to rescue them.

The incident occurred in front of Paradise Tower at Uttara’s Jashimuddin road area on Monday afternoon.