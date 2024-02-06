Four dead as BRTC bus hits rickshaw van in Dinajpur

Four people including a rickshaw van driver were killed as a bus of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) hit the van in Chirirbandar upazila of Dinajpur this morning, said police.

Though the identities could not be known immediately, the deceased included the rickshaw van driver, a local and two members of the Chakma community who went there to sell honey.

Chirirbandar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the matter, saying that the accident happened around 7:30 am when the Rangpur-bound bus hit the stationary rickshaw van on Pakerhat Road in Ranirbandar Bazar area, leaving the four dead on the spot.