Four dead as BRTC bus hits rickshaw van in Dinajpur
Four people including a rickshaw van driver were killed as a bus of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) hit the van in Chirirbandar upazila of Dinajpur this morning, said police.
Though the identities could not be known immediately, the deceased included the rickshaw van driver, a local and two members of the Chakma community who went there to sell honey.
Chirirbandar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the matter, saying that the accident happened around 7:30 am when the Rangpur-bound bus hit the stationary rickshaw van on Pakerhat Road in Ranirbandar Bazar area, leaving the four dead on the spot.
Though the BRTC bus was seized, its driver managed to flee, the OC added.
Champatali Highway police station’s in-Charge Siddique Rahman said the bodies of the driver and the local were handed over to their families without autopsy upon their request.
The other bodies were brought to the highway police station, he added.