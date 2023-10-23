Train accident: Egarosindur express was crammed with passengers

"I heard a large bang around minutes after the train left the Bhairab station. At first I thought another train was passing by, moments later it seemed like a storm. I can’t say anything more," said Sadek, a student of Titumir College and passenger of Egardosindur express, while sharing his experience after the fatal train accident in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab.

After regaining consciousness, Sadek said he discovered himself amid a pile of human bodies inside a bogie of the train. He somehow scrambled out of the train through the window with his friend Nayeem.