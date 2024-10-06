RMG workers peacefully join work in Gazipur, 8 factories shut today

Most garment factories in Gazipur have reopened, and workers peacefully returned to their duties on Sunday morning.

Additional police have been deployed to ensure security. Additionally, the army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are patrolling the entire district.

However, the industrial police reported that eight factories in the district remain closed for various reasons.

Sources from factory owners and workers indicate that the unrest in the garment sector began after the interim government was formed following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina amid the student led mass uprising on 5 August.

Protests continue almost every day, raising various demands.

On Saturday, there was a protest at a garment factory named Irish Fashion Limited in the Zirani area of Gazipur, where workers demanded attendance bonuses, increased meal allowances, and other issues.