RMG workers peacefully join work in Gazipur, 8 factories shut today
Most garment factories in Gazipur have reopened, and workers peacefully returned to their duties on Sunday morning.
Additional police have been deployed to ensure security. Additionally, the army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are patrolling the entire district.
However, the industrial police reported that eight factories in the district remain closed for various reasons.
Sources from factory owners and workers indicate that the unrest in the garment sector began after the interim government was formed following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina amid the student led mass uprising on 5 August.
Protests continue almost every day, raising various demands.
On Saturday, there was a protest at a garment factory named Irish Fashion Limited in the Zirani area of Gazipur, where workers demanded attendance bonuses, increased meal allowances, and other issues.
As a result, traffic on the Chandra-Nabinagar road was halted. The issue was resolved later in the afternoon with the assistance of the army and industrial police.
The Gazipur industrial zone became tense on Saturday due to protests, road blockades, and vandalism, leading to the closure of 19 factories.
Most factories in the Gazipur industrial area opened this morning, Sunday, with workers and other staff returning to their duties peacefully.
In addition to their own security personnel, additional police have been deployed. Patrols by the BGB and army have also been intensified.
The superintendent of police for the Gazipur industrial area, Mohammad Sarwar Alam, stated that as of Sunday morning, most factories in Gazipur are operational, and there are no reports of unrest.
Alongside the industrial police, district and metropolitan police are also working to ensure security in the factories. BGB and army patrols have been strengthened.
Eight factories remain closed today, Sunday, for various reasons.