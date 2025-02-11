Biman introduces ‘worker fare’ for KSA, Malaysia to cut migration costs

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has introduced a special "worker fare" for Bangladeshi expatriates traveling to Saudi Arabia and Malaysia in an effort to curb rising airfares and reduce migration costs.

"We have taken this initiative in line with the government's efforts to lower migration expenses," Biman Managing Director and CEO Dr. Md Shafiqur Rahman told BSS this afternoon.

The national flag carrier approved the reduced fare scheme on Monday, which came into effect from today, Tuesday, specifically for passengers traveling on new employment visas, he said.

Biman’s Director of Marketing and Sales, Ashraful Alam, said the special fare applies exclusively to one-way tickets for newly employed expatriate workers traveling to various destinations in Saudi Arabia and Kuala Lumpur. The offer will remain valid until 30 June.