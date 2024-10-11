Corruption in procurement of wheat worth Tk 40b

In the last two years, poor quality wheat worth Tk 40 billion has been imported from Russia at higher than market price. This 1.1 million tonnes of wheat was imported from 2022 to benefit some businessmen close to former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar.

Qamrul Islam was the food minister before Sadhan Chandra. During his tenure, low-quality wheat was imported from Brazil. After much criticism, the government raised the minimum protein standard for wheat from 11.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent that year. After Sadhan Chandra Majumdar took charge of food minister, the standard was again reduced to 11.5 per cent in 2022. By doing so, the import of low quality wheat was facilitated. It is alleged that this decision was taken in the interest of two businessmen close to the minister.

Professor Nazma Shahin of Institute of Nutrition and Food Science at Dhaka University told Prothom Alo when the protein is 11.5 per cent, moisture content of wheat increases. In this, bacteria and other harmful germs grow in the wheat. Such wheat becomes very harmful to the human body within a year of being stored. Consumption of flour made from this wheat causes various diseases including vision loss and cancer.

According to the memorandum dated 20 March, 2022 of the external procurement branch of the food ministry, the protein level of wheat imported from international sources has been reduced from 12.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent based on the opinion of the Bangladesh National Nutrition Council. At that time, nutritionists protested the decision.

Before that decision, the food ministry imported wheat of 12.5 per cent protein standard. Then the standard was lowered to facilitate those close to food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder.

According to directives of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United States, the protein standard of wheat should range from 12 to 18 per cent. Eating foods made from wheat or flour with less nutritional value than this creates the risk of various types of malnutrition problems.