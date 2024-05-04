Arafat pledges unwavering support for accurate media reports
The state minister for information and broadcasting, Mohammad Ali Arafat, has assured that the journalists who will report on environment related issues with accurate information will receive full assistance from the government.
He came up with the assurance while addressing a discussion – Media for the Planet: Journalism in Combating Environmental Crisis – at the National Press Club on Saturday.
The Sampadak Parishad (Editors’ Council) organised the programme to mark the World Press Freedom Day.
In his speech, state minister Arafat reiterated the government's commitment to environmental protection as a core policy and said those who will help on this ground in the greater interest of people will receive complete support from him as well as his ministry.
Those at the grassroots level will be provided with all necessary protection and assistance irrespective of the gravity of the situation, he added.
“We would like to believe that the journalists who will expose the individuals contributing negatively to our environmental woes are our friends. We want to extend our full support to them as friends,” noted the state minister.
Besides, he shared his perspectives on different aspects of the media in Bangladesh.
Pinaki Roy, chief reporter of The Daily Star who has long been covering environment related issues, presented opening remarks at the programme, presided over by Sampadak Parishad president Mahfuz Anam.
AK Azad, president of the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), Shyamal Dutta, editor of Bhorer Kagoj and general secretary of National Press Club, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), and Zafar Sobhan, editor of Dhaka Tribune, among others, spoke on the occasion.