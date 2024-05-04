Arafat pledges unwavering support for accurate media reports

The state minister for information and broadcasting, Mohammad Ali Arafat, has assured that the journalists who will report on environment related issues with accurate information will receive full assistance from the government.

He came up with the assurance while addressing a discussion – Media for the Planet: Journalism in Combating Environmental Crisis – at the National Press Club on Saturday.

The Sampadak Parishad (Editors’ Council) organised the programme to mark the World Press Freedom Day.