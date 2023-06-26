Workshop on adolescent menstrual experiences held

A cohort research is being conducted by WaterAid Bangladesh, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, Nabolok, and Burnet Institute titled “The Adolescent Menstrual Experiences and Health Cohort (AMEHC)”. In collaboration and assistance of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), A workshop was held on 25 June at CIRDAP, with the aim to inform the stakeholders regarding the objective and process of the project and identify their roles and potential areas for collaboration.

Menstruation has been gaining wide attention in policy and practice. Despite availability of qualitative research on menstruation-related challenges, stronger data and evidence are required to better understand menstrual health impacts on girls’ health and social outcomes. The Adolescent Menstrual Experiences and Health Cohort (AMEHC) study focused on identifying the changing menstrual health requirements over a period of time. The goal of the study was to provide rigorous estimates of the impacts of unmet menstrual health needs for girls and its correlation to education.