ADB reaffirms commitment to Bangladesh's sustainable dev

"In alignment with the government's policies, ADB's support for Bangladesh will focus on boosting competitiveness, employment, and private sector development; promoting green growth and climate resilience; and strengthening human capital and social protection," Chen told the PM at the meeting.
He also emphasised the importance of continued prudent macroeconomic management, in the backdrop of heightened external risks.
Chen also met railway minister Nurul Islam Sujon and discussed reforms to improve operational efficiency of the railways, faster project implementation, and ensure high project readiness for potential future projects, including the Dhaka-Cumilla chord line project currently being prepared with ADB's support.
Chen met with the planning minister MA Mannan and assured ADB's continued support for the implementation of Delta Plan 2100, education, health, energy, railway development, and blue ocean economy.
During his 6-day visit to Bangladesh from 8 May, Chen also held discussions with other senior officials, development partners, and representatives from the private sector.
He also visited the ADB-assisted South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Railway Project, Second Chattogram Hill Tracts Rural Development Project, Power System Efficiency Improvement Project, and Power System Expansion and Efficiency Improvement Investment Program, and interacted with project beneficiaries.