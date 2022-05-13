ADB reaffirms commitment to Bangladesh's sustainable dev

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will prioritise its assistance towards Bangladesh for graduation from LDC, climate change and sustainable development goals.

This is to help the country achieve its goal of becoming an upper middle-income country by 2031 and a high-income country by 2041, reports UNB.

ADB vice-president Shixin Chen made this commitment during his meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 9 May in Dhaka, according to an ADB release.

He also reaffirmed ADB's commitment to supporting rapid recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as inclusive, resilient, and green development in Bangladesh.