Additional €12m to be provided for Rohingyas, host community: EU

The commissioner of European Commission for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic has said the European Union (EU) decided to increase their humanitarian assistance by an additional €10 million- €12 million for the Rohingyas and host community in Bangladesh, and €2 million will go to Myanmar for displaced people in Rakhine State, reports UNB.

During his visit, Lenarcic highlighted on the Rohingya crisis and the prospect of the return of the Myanmar nationals to their homeland.