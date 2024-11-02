US election result will have no impact on Bangladesh: Shafiqul Alam
The results of the US election will have no impact on Bangladesh or pose any challenge to the US-Bangladesh relations, said Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government.
“As a global leader, Dr Mohammad Yunus has friends in both the Democratic and Republican parties. So, whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump wins the election, there will be no challenge in our relationship,” he said.
Shafiqul Alam was addressing as the chief guest at a debate competition on the US elections' Impact on Bangladesh at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation auditorium in the city on Saturday.
State University of Bangladesh became the champion, defeating Green University of Bangladesh in the parliamentary format debate competition organized jointly by ATN Bangla and Debate for Democracy.
The existing positive relationship between Bangladesh and US will reach a higher level as such relation depends a lot on personal attachment, he said, adding, “In the global arena, Dr Yunus has been receiving overwhelming support since taking office of the chief advisor.”
During the UN General Assembly in New York in September last, many global leaders including the US and EU president met Dr Yunus and greeted him for assuming the office of chief adviser at the request of the students during post uprising period.
“I don't think there will be any impact on Bangladesh following the outcome of the US election result,” he added.
The US-Bangladesh relation issue gained attention following Donald Trump's tweet condemning the violence against minorities in Bangladesh while criticizing his rival Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a Diwali message.
However, Shafiqul said Donald Trump's statement on minorities in Bangladesh is a completely domestic political issue and lobbyists may have influence on the issue.
Alam said if the mass people of a country wake up and get to streets the way Bangladeshi student-people did during July revolution, no foreign force have the capacity to intervene or influence that nation.
Shafiqul Alam handed over the championship trophy to the winner of debate, chaired by Debate for Democracy chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron.
Professor Dr Tajul Islam Chowdhury Tuhin, Professor Dr AKM Mazharul Islam, Diplomatic Correspondents Association’s president Nurul Islam Hasib, General Secretary Ashiqur Rahman Apu and Journalist Md Atiqur Rahim were present as judges.