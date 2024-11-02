US election result will have no impact on Bangladesh: Shafiqul Alam

The results of the US election will have no impact on Bangladesh or pose any challenge to the US-Bangladesh relations, said Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government.

“As a global leader, Dr Mohammad Yunus has friends in both the Democratic and Republican parties. So, whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump wins the election, there will be no challenge in our relationship,” he said.

Shafiqul Alam was addressing as the chief guest at a debate competition on the US elections' Impact on Bangladesh at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation auditorium in the city on Saturday.