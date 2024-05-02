8 Bangladeshis die from oxygen-deficiency off Tunisia coast

The bodies of eight Bangladeshi nationals who died in a boat capsize off the coast of Tunisia while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe arrived in the country.

A flight carrying the bodies landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday noon.

The deceased are identified as Mamun Sheikh, Sajal Boiragi, Noyon Biswas, Rifat Sheikh, Sajib Kazi, Imrul Kayes, Md Kaiser, and Russel Sheikh. Five of them are from Madaripur and three from Gopalganj districts.

Relatives of the deceased persons waiting to receive the bodies allege that middlemen carried 52 passengers in a small dinghy retentive of 30 passengers. The eight men were forced to stay under the floor of the boat.