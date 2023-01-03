Cabinet division secretary changed in less than one month

Mahbub Hossain will replace the current cabinet division secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, who was appointed in the post on 10 December but joined a few days later replacing Khandaker Anwarul Islam, who went on post-retirement leave on 15 December.

Kabir Bin Anwar is set to go on post-retirement leave (PRL) from Wednesday. As a result, the top post in civil administration saw changes twice in less than a month.