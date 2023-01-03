Cabinet division secretary changed in less than one month

Mahbub Hossain will replace the current cabinet division secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, who was appointed in the post on 10 December but joined a few days later replacing Khandaker Anwarul Islam, who went on post-retirement leave on 15 December.
Kabir Bin Anwar is set to go on post-retirement leave (PRL) from Wednesday. As a result, the top post in civil administration saw changes twice in less than a month.
Mahbub Hossain, earlier, acted as the secretary of secondary and higher education division of education ministry.
Earlier, changes were made in the posts of prime minister’s principal secretary and secretary to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
PMO’s senior secretary Tofazzal Hossain Mia was made the prime minister’s principal secretary while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s personal secretary-1 Mohammad Salahuddin was promoted as secretary to PMO.