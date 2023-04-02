People being harassed in the name of DSA: ZI Khan Panna

Supreme Court (SC) lawyer ZI Khan Panna has said people are being harassed in the name of the Digital Security Act.
He said, “I have always opposed draconian laws like the Digital Security Act. The Digital Security Act should be repealed and the tendency to harass people with this law must stop.”
ZI Khan Panna made this remark in front of the Supreme Court Bar Association on Sunday during a human chain organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association in protest against harassing people in the name of the Digital Security Act.
The organisers of the programme complained their mike and banner were snatched away. However, they continued the programme without a microphone.
Addressing the event, ZI Khan said, “There may be mistakes in news and statements, but journalists should not be sued for that. This cannot happen in any civilised country and Bangladesh is not a barbaric country. It’s not right to convict someone as a traitor for those mistakes.”
The senior Supreme Court lawyer further said, “I opposed the formation of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) back in 2004. Those who formed RAB, later opposed its activity. Now people are being harassed in the name of this Digital Security Act. We are seeing journalists getting arrested at different places under this law, which I can’t accept. This law should be repealed and harassment of people using this law must stop.”
ZI Khan Panna said, “We all know what happened with Prothom Alo correspondent Samsuzzaman. Why did they arrest him at such a time in the night? This was downright abduction. After much drama, he was shown arrested 38 hours later. How would I know whether they are police or DB police or members of RAB when they were in plainclothes? This trend of picking up people at midnight in plainclothes must stop. We did not fight for this Bangladesh.”
“The verdict of the Appellate Division regarding Section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code is upheld. According to that, the family of the arrested person must be informed within three hours of the arrest. However, they didn’t do that. I want to know from the judges at the Appellate Division isn’t it a contempt of court. Ask the police officers regarding this,” he added.
He further said, “Those who snatched away the banner today are against democracy and human rights. I can’t even think that a microphone can be snatched away like this in front of the office of president and secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association. The whole country has turned into a prison as it seems. Imprison us in the Kashimpur Central Jail if needed. The day will come when we will have to stand for them (now the ruling party) and that is not far away. They will have to come to us as well.”