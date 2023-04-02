People being harassed in the name of DSA: ZI Khan Panna

Supreme Court (SC) lawyer ZI Khan Panna has said people are being harassed in the name of the Digital Security Act.

He said, “I have always opposed draconian laws like the Digital Security Act. The Digital Security Act should be repealed and the tendency to harass people with this law must stop.”

ZI Khan Panna made this remark in front of the Supreme Court Bar Association on Sunday during a human chain organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association in protest against harassing people in the name of the Digital Security Act.

The organisers of the programme complained their mike and banner were snatched away. However, they continued the programme without a microphone.