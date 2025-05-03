Canada’s Indo-Pacific Trade Representative arrives today
Canada’s Indo-Pacific Trade Representative Paul Thoppil will begin his four-day visit on Sunday to underscore Canada’s commitment to Bangladesh at a pivotal moment in the country’s history as it pursues democratic reforms towards a free and fair election.
Though the visit will begin on Sunday, Thoppil is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on Saturday evening with a business delegation.
During his visit, he will also highlight Canada’s engagement in the region, notably through its Indo-Pacific Strategy, and identify ways to expand trade and investment between Canada and Bangladesh.
Thoppil will conduct field visits to key private sector zones that are illustrative of the longstanding bilateral trade relationship and people-to-people ties.
In Bangladesh, Thoppil will meet with key members of interim government, other stakeholders, and leaders from the private sector.
Bangladesh and Canada share a growing trade and investment relationship, with Bangladesh being a large and growing market that is one of Canada’s key trading partners.
Canada is a major exporter of wheat, pulses, cereals, and machinery to Bangladesh, and is a significant buyer of Bangladesh-made textiles and garments.
Both countries continue to explore opportunities for deeper economic collaboration, particularly in sectors such as information technology, aerospace, agriculture and clean energy.
On September 5, 2023, the Prime Minister of Canada announced Paul Thoppil as Canada’s first Canadian Indo-Pacific Trade Representative.
This position, an outcome of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, is focused on enhancement of trade, investment and supply chain resiliency between Canada and countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
Previous to this appointment, Thoppil was the Assistant Deputy Minister, Asia-Pacific, at Global Affairs Canada, who led the development of the Indo-Pacific Strategy launched in November 2022.
In November 2022, Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy was announced - a whole of-society effort that guides Canada’s actions and ensures that Canadians and people in the region benefit from our engagement.
It calls for a generational shift in Canada’s foreign policy—one that harnesses the significant partnership opportunities that the region represents and responds to the inherent challenges.
The Indo-Pacific, Canada says, will play a critical role in shaping Canada’s future over the next half-century.
Encompassing 40 economies, more than 4 billion people and $47.19 trillion annually in economic activity, it is the world’s fastest-growing region and home to 6 of Canada’s top 12 trading partners.