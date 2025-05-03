Canada’s Indo-Pacific Trade Representative arrives today

Canada’s Indo-Pacific Trade Representative Paul Thoppil will begin his four-day visit on Sunday to underscore Canada’s commitment to Bangladesh at a pivotal moment in the country’s history as it pursues democratic reforms towards a free and fair election.

Though the visit will begin on Sunday, Thoppil is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on Saturday evening with a business delegation.

During his visit, he will also highlight Canada’s engagement in the region, notably through its Indo-Pacific Strategy, and identify ways to expand trade and investment between Canada and Bangladesh.

Thoppil will conduct field visits to key private sector zones that are illustrative of the longstanding bilateral trade relationship and people-to-people ties.

In Bangladesh, Thoppil will meet with key members of interim government, other stakeholders, and leaders from the private sector.

Bangladesh and Canada share a growing trade and investment relationship, with Bangladesh being a large and growing market that is one of Canada’s key trading partners.