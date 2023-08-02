12 dengue patients die, 2,711 hospitalised in 24 hrs

As many as 12 dengue patients died and 2,711 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8 am today, Wednesday.

"During the period, 1,130 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,581 were admitted to different hospitals outside Dhaka," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"This year, 273 deaths were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 57,127 the statement said, adding: "Some 47,529 patients were released from different hospitals this year of the total patients."

"Some 9,325 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 4,869 are in Dhaka while 4,456 are outside the capital city," it added.