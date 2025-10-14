Brazil President Lula plans visit to Bangladesh

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has expressed his interest in visiting Bangladesh in the coming months, hoping the visit would strengthen ties between the two nations.

President Lula made the announcement during a meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday (local time) on the sidelines of the FAO-organised World Food Forum (WFF) flagship event in Rome, Italy.

Both leaders served as keynote speakers at the forum and later held a bilateral meeting at the FAO headquarters to discuss matters of mutual interest, including social business, universal healthcare, social inclusion, and strategies to combat poverty.