Bangladesh and India share more rivers than the official list shows

According to government records, Bangladesh has 57 transboundary rivers. Of these, 54 are shared rivers with India according to the list of the Joint Rivers Commission, Bangladesh, while the remaining three are shared with Myanmar.

In reality, however, there are many more rivers that flow through both Bangladesh and India. No one can say for sure as to how many there are in total.

After collecting information on rivers through field visits, I found that many rivers flowing through both Bangladesh and India are not included in the list of transboundary rivers. I then tried to find out how many rivers there are in Rangpur Division beyond those on the official list. According to the commonly used list of 54 rivers, 18 flow through Rangpur Division.

However, I have so far identified 63 transboundary rivers in the division.

There are also questions about the information on the Deonai-Charalkata-Jamuneshwari river in the list. Two rivers, Kherua and Pangha, flow into Bangladesh from India and merge; the combined flow is called the Deonai. But the names Kherua and Pangha do not appear on the commonly used list.