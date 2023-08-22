Niko graft case: Date fixed for testimony against Khaleda

A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed 12 September for recording deposition of prosecution witnesses in Niko graft case against Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and seven others, reports news agency BSS.

As Begum Zia’s lawyer earlier filed an appeal in the High Court challenging the validity of the charge sheet and sought time to adjourn taking of evidence, judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the (temporary) Special Judge Court of Dhaka No. 9 allowed the time plea and fixed the date afresh.