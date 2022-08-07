Children aged 5 to11 to get Covid-19 jabs from 11 August

He also urged people to take Covid-19 jabs as soon as possible.

Referring to the monkey pox virus, Zahid said already the virus has spread to many countries including those in America and Europe but there is nothing to be worried about as it has not been declared as pandemic.

About the Breastfeeding Week, the minister said 60 to 70 per cent children are now under breast feeding and still 40 per cent deliveries take place at home which should be come down.