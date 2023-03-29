Why has he been picked up at midnight? Asks Shamsuzzaman’s mother

After losing the elder son – Rabiul Islam, assistant commissioner of Detective Branch (DB) of police – in the Holey Artisan tragedy in 2016, Kariman Nesa found the other son, Shamsuzzaman, as a reason for her living.

But she faced another blow when Shamsuzzaman, staff correspondent of Prothom Alo, was picked up by some plainclothesmen from his residence in Savar at the dead of night on Wednesday, for a report on Independence Day.

Has my son committed theft? Or robbery? What is his offence? Why was he picked up at night this way? He would go to the police station by himself had he been asked so. Kariman Nesa was found wailing at her brother’s home in Dhamrai in the afternoon.