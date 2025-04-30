UN has limited role to provide assistance to Rakhine without approval of Bangladesh, Myanmar

The United Nations needs permission from the governments of both Bangladesh and Myanmar to deliver humanitarian assistance to Rakhine via a corridor in Bangladesh, and the UN’s direct role is limited on this matter until this legal obligation is fulfilled.

The office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh said this in a message to Prothom Alo on Wednesday amid media reports on the government of Bangladesh having no objection on any such initiative led by the UN.

Regarding the humanitarian corridor, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain told the journalists on Sunday, “I can tell you this much that we agree with it in principle as it will be a humanitarian passage (for delivering humanitarian aid). But we have some conditions; I will not go into those details. If those conditions are met, we will definitely cooperate under the supervision of the United Nations.”