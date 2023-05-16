Police have no clue of Major (retd) Jalil's whereabouts

Former army chief and the founder of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) late Ziaur Rahman and the late Lieutenant Colonel Abu Taher, who was associated with JSD, had also been made accused in the case filed 47 years after the murder. Ziaur Rahman came to the core of the power on 7 November 1975 following several coups took place after the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family. Lieutenant Colonel Abu Taher played a role in the coup as part of Gono Bahini, the armed wing of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD).

The case filed after so many years garnered a lot of controversy in the political arena.

Colonel Nazmul Huda was the commander of a subsector of Sector 8 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh. He was one of the accused in the Agartala Conspiracy Case filed in 1968 indicting 35 people, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

BNP has questioned the purpose of filing the case over the killing of Colonel Nazmul Huda. The party believes the government may have instigated the family to file the case ahead of national election.

However, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Prothom Alo that the affected family can file a case at any time. Since the family has filed a case now, investigations will be carried out.