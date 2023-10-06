Bangladesh

Dengue: 75 people die in first 6 days in October

Nine people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,064. With the new deaths, 75 people died in the first six days of the current month.

Besides, a total of 1,800 people have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the health directorate.

Of the new deaths, one has been reported from Dhaka, while the remaining eight are from outside the capital.

A total of 218,664 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.

