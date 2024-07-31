Silent march at JU: 'State still trying to hush up everything'

Jahangirnagar University teachers brought out a silent procession on the campus on Tuesday, protesting 'forceful abduction, killings, assaults, and detention of students and masses' over the quota reform movement.

Throughout the protest programme, they gagged over their faces with red clothes to express their defiance to the governments’ dealings towards the students and their protests.

Addressing a rally following the procession, Mahmuda Akand, a philosophy department professor, said the state is yet to admit its responsibilities in the killings during the quota reform movement, and is still busy in exploring ways to hush up everything.