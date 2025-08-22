Ishaq Dar’s Dhaka visit aims to revive bilateral ties

After nearly 15 years, the foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and Pakistan met in Dhaka this past April. Just nine days later, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was scheduled to visit Dhaka.

But the trip was postponed at the last moment due to Pakistan’s tensions with India over Kashmir. Finally, Ishaq Dar is set to arrive in Dhaka on a three-day visit this coming Saturday.

The April meeting of the two foreign secretaries was seen as the first step toward reviving ties after one and a half decades of stagnation. Dar’s upcoming trip signals the next step, deepening this revival at the political level.

Dar’s visit will mark the third arrival of a Pakistani cabinet member in Bangladesh since the country’s political transition after August last year. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Dhaka in July, while Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived just last Wednesday.