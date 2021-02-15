Al Jazeera unable to prove PM's link in its allegation: Amicus curiae

While giving his opinion on a writ petition that sought High Court directive to ban Al Jazeera broadcasting in Bangladesh, senior lawyer Kamal Ul Alam said that the one-hour report titled ‘All the Prime Minister’s Men’ is unable to prove prime minister Sheikh Hasina's link to its allegations.

In the hearing held on Monday, Kamal said that defaming a democratically elected state chief means a defamation of the state.

On 10 February, the High Court appointed senior lawyers AJ Mohammad Ali, Kamal Ul Alam, Abdul Matin Khasru, Fida M Kamal, Prabir Niyogi and Shahdeen Malik as amici curiae to seek their opinions on the legitimacy of the writ filed by lawyer Enamul Kabir Emon.

Emon, general secretary of Sunamganj district unit Awami League, filed the writ on 8 February.