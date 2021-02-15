Al Jazeera unable to prove PM's link in its allegation: Amicus curiae

While giving his opinion on a writ petition that sought High Court directive to ban Al Jazeera broadcasting in Bangladesh, senior lawyer Kamal Ul Alam said that the one-hour report titled ‘All the Prime Minister’s Men’ is unable to prove prime minister Sheikh Hasina's link to its allegations.
In the hearing held on Monday, Kamal said that defaming a democratically elected state chief means a defamation of the state.
On 10 February, the High Court appointed senior lawyers AJ Mohammad Ali, Kamal Ul Alam, Abdul Matin Khasru, Fida M Kamal, Prabir Niyogi and Shahdeen Malik as amici curiae to seek their opinions on the legitimacy of the writ filed by lawyer Enamul Kabir Emon.
Emon, general secretary of Sunamganj district unit Awami League, filed the writ on 8 February.
The petitioner pleaded for High Court’s directive on the authorities concerned to ban the broadcasting of Al Jazeera in the country and also court’s order to remove the contents of Al Jazeera report under question from all social media, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
Officials concerned including post and telecommunications secretary, information secretary, home secretary, BTRC chairman and inspector general of police were made respondents in the writ, BSS reports.
Senior lawyer Kamal Ul Alam said the writ was not acceptable. Earlier, senior lawyers AJ Mohammad Ali and Fida M Kamal also gave similar opinions.
A High Court bench comprised of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah conducted the hearing. The court adjourned the proceeding till 17 February.
Al Jazeera broadcasted the report on 1 February. The foreign affairs ministry termed the report as false and defamatory.
Inter Services Public Relations directorate and Bangladesh Police condemned the report.