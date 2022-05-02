Bangladesh

AL MP Haji Salim left the country despite being convicted in graft case

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Awami League lawmaker Haji Salim has left the country on Saturday evening despite being convicted for 10 years in a graft case.

The lawmaker left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Thailand amid strict secrecy, a source closed to Haji Salim confirmed Prothom Alo.

The sources said Haji Salim went to Azimpur graveyard on Saturday with an entourage consisting of three vehicles. He offered prayers at the graveyard and then headed towards the airport. However, there were no family members with him and even the drivers were unaware about his destination.

With a new driver, the convicted lawmaker used another vehicle to reach the airport, the sources added.

The sources further said someone close might go to Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, before or after his (Haji Salim) departure from the country. He has gone to Bangkok for 'treatment'.

Solaiman Salim, the eldest son of Haji Salim, was phoned to take comment over the issue but to no avail. However, Solaiman on Sunday told a television channel that his father is now out of the country.

